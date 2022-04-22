Bennett named publisher of MKE Lifestyle

WAUKESHA —Stephanie Bennett has been named publisher of MKE Lifestyle magazine, a division of Conley Media.
Prior to joining MKE Lifestyle, Bennett was a senior account executive for OnMilwaukee.com, where she led new business development for digital advertising sales and community events.
“I see a great opportunity to be successful in growing the readership and revenue for MKE Lifestyle,” Bennett in a statement. “My vision is to expand the magazine’s footprint in the community through consistent exposure with content that improves the lives of our readers, from their health to their homes, and to have this content be readily available on multiple media channels, both in print and digital, including social media.”
Bennett has extensive experience in advertising brand identity, multichannel marketing management and contract negotiation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a master’s degree in business administration from Alverno College. Bennett is also an adjunct instructor at Carthage College in Kenosha, where she teaches an undergraduate Introduction to Business course.
She had previously worked at MKE Lifestyle, once called M Magazine, as an account executive from 2013-15. Since that time, she has earned her master’s degree and taken on leadership roles in marketing. She was excited to return to the magazine as publisher, according to the announcement.
“We are so impressed with the progress of Stephanie’s professional development in her career in media. It has become clear for the magazine industry that the publisher’s position requires extensive understanding and experience in both digital and print mediums,” said Rhonda R. Smith, president and CEO of Conley Media, in a statement. “We are thrilled with the depth of knowledge, experience and passion for Milwaukee that Stephanie brings to MKE Lifestyle. Our community will greatly benefit from her addition to the staff.”