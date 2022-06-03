WAUKESHA — Berg Management is reconsidering financials for a proposed 77-unit apartment along the Barstow Street hill next to City Hall.
The proposed development went before the Redevelopment Authority in January. The plan is for a development to be located on the corner of Northwest Barstow Street and East North Street. The land is on one parcel at the top of the steep Barstow Street hill and one parcel at the bottom — an approximately 45-foot drop. The parcel on the top of the hill, which once was City Hall Parking, is excess land owned by the city. The parcel at the hill’s bottom is owned by Berg Management.
Conceptual plans were first brought before the city as to how to redevelop the land. Berg Management quickly voiced its interest
in pursuing a development that utilized both parcels. The apartment is proposed to be four or five stories and include underground parking.
Rosie Strauss, commercial property manager for Berg Management, said the cause for reconsidering how Berg would fund this development project is because of a different TIF offer from the city than what they proposed. In addition, the impacts of inflation are to blame.
Strauss said Berg Management heard back on its TIF request, which wasn’t what it expected. Berg Management asked for $2.3 million up front and $1 million in pay-as-you-go financing, however, the city flipped the offer around, offering $1 million up front and $2.3 million in pay-as-you-go financing.
Ultimately, Berg Management is trying to make the financials for the project work. However, the impacts of inflation are also being felt.
“For instance, rough and finish carpentry, the cost of materials has gone up exponentially,” Strauss said. “They were quoting us $2 million and now it’s $3 million, that’s a whole lot of money right there on one line item.”
Another example is getting cement for the underground parking for the project — as there is a wait list of 6-10 months.
In addition, the timeline has changed. Berg Management originally hoped to start building in September of 2022, now it is looking to break ground sometime in the first quarter of 2023. Berg is also talking to bankers about loan rates.
“With the cost of inflation and supply chain issues, the state of the economy … can we get enough workers to do this? … it’s way different than when we started six months ago,” she said.