MILWAUKEE COUNTY — BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been named the 2023 Retailer of the Year (under 50 employees) by the Home Furnishings Association (HFA).
BILTRITE is the first Wisconsin furniture retailer to earn this distinction.
BILTRITE recently celebrated 94 years in business. Randi Komisar, the fourth generation owner of the business, called the award as “the team’s award,” crediting the entire BILTRITE team.
“We are very honored and humbled by being named HFA’s Retailer of the year for 2023. It is very touching as we embark upon our 95th year in business and would like to thank our family, past and present employees, our loyal customers, HFA, Furniture First Buying Group and the many vendors and Amish builders that we have nurtured relationships with over the years. We have come a long way since 1928 and look forward to continuing to be a locally and family- owned metro Milwaukee-area institution. We do what we do because we love and have passion for what we do!”
Mark Schumacher, CEO of the HFA, will present the award to the Komisar family in an awards celebration on March 1 from 9-10 a.m. BILTRITE will give back to the community by donating $5,000 to the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative and $5,000 to the Grand Avenue Club of Milwaukee.