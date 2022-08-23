Biocut Systems to do business as Xiogenix in new Muskego headquarters

MUSKEGO — Biocut Systems, a process automation company that helps bioscience companies advance their products from the laboratory to production, plans to move into a new headquarters complex to be built along the Commerce Center Parkway in Muskego.
Biocut Systems, which does business as Xiogenix, plans to move into the 75,000-square-foot complex in the spring of 2023, when the company will move from its home at 8219 W. Bradley Road in Milwaukee.
The company’s leadership team is excited about the new name, as it reflects the firm’s mission of aiding in human recovery. According to the team, “Xio” means “ready for battle or ready to start,” and “Genix” means “adaptable, dependable and generational.”
The new building in Muskego is being designed and constructed by Brookfield-based Briohn Building Corp.
According to a press release, Don Melnikoff, president of Biocut Systems, said the company has outgrown its current site and has plans for additional growth as it evolves from its roots as a tool-and-die shop to a provider of tissue banking and gene and cell therapy automation solutions.