Birchrock Castle senior living to hold grand opening on Sept. 15

MUKWONAGO — Castle Senior Living announced the grand opening of Birchrock Castle following an extensive remodeling and expansion project. A public celebration will take place on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 210 McDivitt Lane.
“The Birchrock Castle community in Mukwonago now includes an additional 20 units for the licensed CBRF in an array of room styles from private suites to efficiency and one-bedroom apartments,” says Kris Kiefer, VP of Operations. “The original building is also being remodeled to specialize in Memory Care and designed to showcase the beautiful wetland preserve surrounding our 17-acre property.”
For 30 years, Castle Senior Living has been active in the greater Milwaukee area with a goal of providing more services. When residents need more advanced care, they can age in place where they are comfortable, says Kiefer. Birchrock Castle now has the capability of two-person transfers, mechanical lift transfers and other high-level medical needs.
The expansion also requires the company to hire a dozen or more people who will come on board in the coming weeks and months. Applications are being accepted on the Castle Senior Living website.
Anyone interested in applying for residency at Birchrock Castle should contact the executive director at 262-363-9295.