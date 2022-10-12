TOWN OF DELAFIELD — The Delafield Town Board passed a revised zoning ordinance 4-1 that would cap development of the Thomas Farm property at 230 residential units over objections from town residents who say the ordinance allows for development to be too dense.
“I’ve been waiting four years to hear from other board members on this,” Town Supervisor Edward Kranick said.
The board said there needed to be a compromise between the land owners, residents and the town, and the ordinance before them was a compromise.
“In my honest opinion, I believe that the land owner and the town has done a lot of compromising. I really hoped a lot of the neighbors would come along and try to compromise, but ... they just don’t feel that they compromise anymore and they just want to keep dialing it down and dialing it down. I mean, where do you draw the line?” Kranick said.
“I have gotten a lot of emails saying, you know, I’m out to destroy the character of the Town of Delafield...I would be the first person to say that I love the Town of Delafield...I don’t believe that this ordinance is gonna destroy the character of the Town of Delafield.”
In the meeting Tuesday night, as well as past meetings, residents referred to the town’s slogan “Residential, Recreational, Responsible,” primarily saying the ordinance is not responsible, but the Town Board maintained this ordinance does fit within the town’s vision.
Resident Christine Hansen referenced the town’s slogan and added “respect” to the list.
“If you respect the land, lots less than 20,000 square feet are not something you will vote for. If you respect the electorate, this ordinance... is not something you will approve,” Hansen said. “We have been telling you and telling you and telling you for years we do not want this in the Town of Delafield.”
Public opposition
Many residents and neighbors have shared their concerns about the ordinance and possible developments over the years. Proposals for this 150-acre lot began in 2019 and have included commercial, industrial and senior living uses, as well as over 400 residential units including rentals.
Allan Knepper, a resident, said the 10,000 square-foot lots allowed are too small, the homes are too small and that ideally the number of units would be reduced to around 150. He also was concerned about interference from the county; Waukesha County is listed as a stakeholder in potential developments of this land.
“I hope that everyone sitting here is representing the Town of Delafield and not Waukesha County,” Knepper said.
Cindi Duchow, who also is a member of the state assembly, said she is concerned about the precedent that this development could set for other non-developed land in the town.
At a Plan Commission meeting last week, Kranick said he knows of people who do support the ordinance, but won’t speak in favor of it for fear of upsetting their neighbors.
“I’ve found only people who are in favor of development, but development that would blend with the already existing neighborhood, and why is it that you think the rest of us speak here without fear? I’m speaking despite my fear because I love Delafield and I know we can do better,” resident Denise Reese said.
Details of the ordinance
The ordinance, which would create Planned Development District No. 1 on this land, divides it into four zones: zone one would permit only single family homes at low density (20,000 square foot lots), zone two would permit these homes with the addition of low-medium density homes with lots no smaller than 15,000 square feet, zones three and four would allow the two aforementioned densities plus single-family homes on 10,000 square feet lots and no more than four condos per acre.
The entire property could only be developed for residential uses, all owner-occupied.
The ordinance would also include protections for wetlands as designated by the DNR in 2010, protections for primary environmental corridors, preservation of some existing tree lines and landscape buffers. Open space requirements for the zones two, three and four would be 60% (as percent of lot area) and 70% in zone one.
Plan commissioners and Town Board members were fond of the provisions in the ordinance that require developers to conduct sewer, water and traffic studies prior to approving any developments.
Board reasoning
The board voted 4-1 to pass the ordinance, which was reduced from 250 units at the last Plan Commission meeting. Supervisor Magalie Miller voted no on the ordinance, with Kranick, Supervisor Steve Michels and Board Chair Ron Troy voting to pass it. Supervisor Joe Woelfle also voted to pass the ordinance, but took several seconds to decide.
The board said it received a petition with 28 signatures opposing the ordinance, but there were not enough signatures to trigger the town’s protest petition ordinance. Miller said her husband signed the petition without her knowledge, but she believed that she could vote based on the information provided to her in public meetings.
“I’m here to represent the residents of the town and I don’t think this is where we should be... I think we’re rushing it, I don’t think we’re ready to move forward on this,” Miller said.
“I’ve talked to a lot of you (residents)...,” Woelfle said. “I’ve heard unit proposals to five-acre lots, people who are totally fine with 300 units, I’ve heard everything in between, I’ve heard people who want to keep it a farm...but the two things that have held consistent with requests and people’s ask is that it all stays residential and that there’s testing to support the residential.”
The family members that own the land have 90 days to sign this ordinance and, after that, the county must also approve it.