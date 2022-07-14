PEWAUKEE — Boomers Sports Pub and Grill announced on their Facebook page Monday that they are now closed.
“The Pasdera family wants to thank everyone for their love and friendship to Tyler and the Boomers family of current and past,” said the Facebook post.
Tyler Pasdera was the owner of Boomers Sports Pub and Grill for 22 years before his recent passing on June 22. According to Pasdera’s obituary, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping with family and friends, spending time at his grandfather’s farm and watching sporting events.
The Pewaukee-located Pub and Grill offered a variety of “great times,” according to the Facebook post, including BoomStock, car shows, volleyball, pool, dart leagues and watching Brewers games.
“Tyler loved everyone he came in contact with here and I know he misses you all,” said the Facebook post. “Special thank you to all Boomers staff for all your hard work and support these many years.”