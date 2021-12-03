WAUKESHA — Three Waukesha-area Roundy’s supermarkets will host brat fry fundraisers this weekend to support the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The participating supermarkets are the Metro Market on Silvernail, 2160 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee; the Pick ‘n Save at 220 E. Sunset Drive; and the Pick ‘n Save at 1220 W. Sunset Drive.

The brat fry is on for both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds from the events will go to the Waukesha South High School Band, Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team and the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

A brat, chips and a drink will cost $4 and the fundraiser will be accepting cash only. The groups will receive 100% of all dollars collected plus a matching donation up to $5,000 from Roundy’s. The supermarket chain will also donate an additional $20,000 to the United for Waukesha Community Fund. Food and beverages will be provided by these corporate partners: Klement’s, Coca-Cola, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Frito-Lay.