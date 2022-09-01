Bringing a children’s clothing store to Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Kidz Fashion, 1427 East Racine Ave., is having a back-to-school grand opening on Sept. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The store owned by Erqueda Mike is officially open and had its first grand opening on Aug. 7. Mike planned another grand opening to get her business out there in the community, especially with school quickly approaching.
Kidz Fashion was created one year ago by Mike, who sells brand name, quality clothing for boys and girls, newborns through age 16 and at affordable prices. She felt as though the community was lacking a clothing store specifically for kids. Her passion for children comes from working in child care for eight years.
She started her business by renting out booth stations at 7-Mile Fair when the weather was warm enough to work outside. However, she wanted her customers to come to her and to have a consistent place to access children’s clothing.
“I chose Waukesha because this is a different area, community and different environment,” said Mike, who added that she’s had many customers appreciate the spot she chose to provide a children’s clothing store.
Mike plans to gain customers in the area and stay in. She signed a three-year term with Waukesha and wants to get people in the area familiar with kid’s fashion.
Grand opening
At the Sept.17 grand opening, Mike is planning a ribbon cutting and celebration with food, beverages and treats.
“It’s a celebration for me because I’m proud and I came a long way,” said Mike. “It’s only been a year I’ve been in business, and I came this far.”
Though this is the first store she has owned, it’s not Mike’s first business. She also has a smaller business called Public Appliance Repair, an on-call repair service for washers, dryers and stoves that Mike and a partner run together.
Mike has advice for those looking to start their own business. She urges them to strive for the best and always go for what you want in life because you never know the outcome.
“I’m just looking to reach the top,” said Mike. “You start and the bottom and you work your way up.”
Shop online at https://cashdrop.biz/kidzfashion.