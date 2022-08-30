BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Academy is celebrating a huge milestone — 60 years of developing students and preparing them for college. Over the years, the campus has grown from 12 acres surrounding a former farmhouse to 125 acres and seven buildings providing state-of-the-art facilities for academics, arts, and athletics.
The school sits at 3462 N. Brookfield Road and was founded on Sept. 10, 1962. The school has certainly grown. Brookfield Academy began the current school year with 880 students from grades preK-12. The mission of Brookfield Academy is to graduate students prepared for college and life, educated in the skills, values, and heritage of responsible, constructive, free people.
The school has been fortunate to have many alumni return to the school as teachers and administrators. This helps to maintain the traditions and spirit that has been so strong over 60 years, according to the private school. Two alums include Jeffrey Clutterbuck, who teaches Level 5; Amy Eggert also attended school at Brookfield Academy and teaches from Level A through graduation.
Teaching is a second career for Eggert who started as a substitute teacher.
“I didn’t pick teaching, teaching picked me,” according to Eggert.
It was something that grew on Eggert quickly and now she devotes her life to teaching.
“I truly felt called. To be a part of this place and part of the students’ lives,” she said.
‘A family institution’
Eggert told The Freeman her mother was looking for a school that had more of a concentration on academics and her mom wound up working at Brookfield Academy as a teacher. Funnily enough, Eggert’s mom taught her daughter for 4-year-old kindergarten. She loved that her mom was her teacher until 5-year-old kindergarten. Eggert was told she had some tummy aches due to the change in teachers.
As she grew older she made some lifelong friends.
“I loved going to school here. It was a lot smaller then but I loved that. Even as a high schooler I graduated with just 16 kids in my class. I’m still close friends with several of them,” Eggert said.
Eggert attributes the friendship longevity due to the common bond of having gone to Brookfield Academy.
“It is a special bond there. It is still true to this day. My three daughters graduated from Brookfield Academy and they all have friends they are in contact with,” she said.
She found her classmates to be a close-knit group and it left a lasting impression on her.
Eggert immersed herself into as many activities she could get into. She was a three-sport athlete (field hockey, basketball and track) and took part in the drama department.
Clutterbuck’s mother and grandmother taught at Brookfield Academy and he attended school there.
“It is a family institution,” Clutterbuck said.
Clutterbuck also has former classmates he talks with on a regular basis.
“There is an understanding when you go here what the experience and culture is like. It brings people closer together. Growing up there were smaller classes in general. You got to really know everybody in your class,” he said.
The shared experience help to cement friendships well past high school. The school works hard to keep strong connections to its alums. Every December is a Brookfield Academy alumni Christmas party.
Members of all graduating classes attend and reminisce.
Traditions and mission
While much has changed at Brookfield Academy, the school continues to be dedicated to its mission and rooted in traditions that started the very first day, including gathering daily to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Clutterbuck remembers gathering for assemblies with the whole school. The head of the school would deliver a message, raise the flag, and speak the Pledge of Allegiance.
“Every now and again I’ll have a chance to do an assembly myself and can never get quite over it. I have so many memories seeing the heads of school do this when I was so young. Here I am doing it. There were messages from when I was a kid that I still remember 30 years later,” he said.
Eggert also recalled the morning assemblies from her childhood.
“It is such an important part of our school because not only do we raise the flag and say the Pledge but it is always followed by a message tied to our Five Stars. The Five Stars were a big part of my growing up,” she said.
The Five Stars are Truth, Character, Intellect, Individuality, and Heritage. Eggert said she used those attributes as she raised her children and as a teacher.