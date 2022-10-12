Brookfield Chamber hosts ‘Celebrating Women in Business’

BROOKFIELD — On Oct. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) is hosting “Celebrating Women in Business” at the Whirlyball, 185 S. Moorland Road.
President and CEO of the GBCC Carol White will moderate a panel of three women business owners as they share their successes, challenges and wisdom gained through their experiences. The panelists include Heather Noel, Ampersand; Whitney Rakowski, Office Leasing Simplified and Morgan Schnabl, Abundance Real Estate.
National Women’s Small Business Month takes place every October to recognize the achievements of our country’s female entrepreneurs and the positive impact they are making on jobs and the economy, according to a statement. “We are pleased to have this opportunity to recognize women leaders in our region and the impact they have,” said White in a statement. “While this program is featuring women business leaders, men are welcome to attend and join in the discussion. The reality is, we can all learn from others.”
Advance registration with payment is required for this event. Registration is $45 for Brookfield Chamber members, and $55 for general public. Attendees can register for the program at https://www.brookfieldchamber.com/event-calendar/women-in-businessluncheon-0.
For more information, contact White at 262-7861886 or carol@brookfieldchamber.com www.brookfieldchamber.com.