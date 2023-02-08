BROOKFIELD — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) is launching a quarterly Speakers Forum on Feb. 24 from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m., featuring experts in areas of business, economic development and government, a news release says.
The Speakers Forum will be presented quarterly during the year on the second month of each quarter.
“We have consistently heard from our membership that a program like this would be welcomed,” Carol White, president & CEO of GBCC said. “In the past, we would offer these randomly as topics came up. This year we are scheduling them into our annual plan of work to provide consistency. Our second program will have an economic development focus and will be held on May 11. More details will be out shortly.”
Kickoff featured speaker on Feb. 24 is John Koskinen, chief economist for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, who will present an Economic Forecast. Koskinen has served as chief economist for several administrations. His expert economic analysis has positioned min as an authority on Wisconsin’s economy. His detailed and visual presentations make it easy to understand the condition of Wisconsin’s economy and will broaden your understanding of it.