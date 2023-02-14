BROOKFIELD — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce welcomed its 2023 board of directors at the 65th annual meeting, held on Jan. 26.
Carol White, president & CEO of GBCC, said, “We are pleased to announce these business leaders as our board of directors. Their willingness to give of their time and talent in assisting the Chamber at a strategic level and engage in how we may better serve our business community as a whole is applauded. We are grateful for their commitment to the Chamber.”
2023 board members are Chad Schultz, Innovative Signs, Inc., Waukesha, board chair; Sandy McGee, Vrakas CPAs + Advisors, Brookfield, chair-elect; Tom Taubenheim, A/E Graphics, Brookfield & Milwaukee, vice chair; Dave Carter, LandWorks, Inc., Sussex, treasurer; Judi Murphy, Murphy Associates, Brookfield; Pat Walters, Office Furniture Warehouse, Waukesha; and Carol White, Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber is located at 17100 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 202, Brookfield. For more information, contact Carol White at 262-786-1886 or carol@brookfieldchamber.com. www.brookfieldchamber.com.