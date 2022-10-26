BROOKFIELD — Chick-fil-A, 1 N. Moorland Road, plans to add two canopies to the restaurant’s drive-thru in order to protect employees from the elements while taking orders outside.
Plans for the canopies were approved by the Plan Commission on Oct. 10 and then by the Common Council on Oct. 18, city documents show. This is part of a nationwide effort from the company to make the job more comfortable for employees while also speeding up the drive-thru, according to project manager Frank Gawdun.
During peak times, employees stand outside with tablets to take orders, which is an effective way to speed up the drive-thru and reduce traffic, Gawdun said, but the employees are not protected from the weather at this location.
“I’m on my 860th store or so. Chick-fil-A noticed there were traffic issues with all their sites... they understood this could be an issue, traffic safety, as well as injuring somebody and just trying to be a good neighbor,” Gawdun said.
Two canopies are proposed. One will be an awning attached to the south side of the building extending about 5 feet outward; the second will be a curvilinear free-standing canopy supported by columns that wraps around the northwest corner of the building, city documents say.
“These canopies are a feature to help protect the employee from various weather conditions,” Gawdun said. “The canopy is very thin, it’s not very thick or obtrusive like a gas station canopy. ...We have fans and heaters for when it’s cold. There’s lighting in there as well.”
The columns will have natural gas lines inside them, which prompted Alderman Mike Hallquist to request extra protection around these columns in case of an accident. The Plan Commission agreed that bollards should be placed around the columns and added that provision to the resolution.