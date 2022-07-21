Brookfield commission OKs plans for BJ’s Restaurant

BROOKFIELD — BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse could replace the permanently closed TGI Fridays on Bluemound Road in Brookfield as plans to replace the existing building were approved by the Brookfield Plan Commission.
The commission unanimously approved the plans for a single-story brick restaurant with outdoor seating and 96 parking spaces for 17430 W. Bluemound Road. The neighborhood and comprehensive plans for this area for this area aim to encourage density through horizontal and vertical mixed-use development. Commission staff says this project fits within the plans and zoning regulations.
“I think it’s classy; I’m glad it fits within our code,” said Alderman Gary Mahkorn. “The architecture here is exceptional. It’s 1,000% better than what’s coming down from there — an old, dated building.”
The restaurant will include tables and booths, as well as a bar near the center of the building, floor plans show. The plans submitted for the commission’s July meeting show 257 total seats in the restaurant and 48 on the patio.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. is an American restaurant chain, headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, with a menu featuring pizza, pastas, other entrees and beer. The nearest location currently is in northwest Indiana.
The Brookfield Common Council will need to approve further plans before demolition and construction can begin.