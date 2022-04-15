MADISON — Hydrite Chemical Co is one of 26 Wisconsin manufacturers who have been named finalists for the 33rd Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards.
According to a news release, the finalists were selected because they “showcase the strength and vibrancy of the manufacturing sector that sustains high-wage, family-supporting careers.” The release states that manufacturing contributes more than $63 billion to the state’s economy and makes up almost 20% of the state’s gross domestic product.
Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size: Small Category (1-99 employees); Medium Category (100-249 employees); Large Category (250-499 employees); and Mega Category (500-plus employees).
Hydrite Chemical Co of Brookfield is competing in the mega category against fellow Waukesha County company Eaton Corporation of Menomonee Falls. Also competing in the category are Amcor Flexibles North America — Oshkosh; Brakebush Brothers Inc. — Westfield; ETE Reman — Milwaukee; Green Bay Packaging Inc. — Green Bay; Kapco Inc. — Grafton; and Mercury Marine — Fond du Lac.
Additional information can be found online at www.wimoty.com.