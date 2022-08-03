BROOKFIELD — Heartbroken pizza lovers, dry your tears. Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Rd., announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry outs and lunchtime deliveries.

“We will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while we train some new staff. The pizzas you know and love will be available during those times. Limited items off our catering menu will be available with 24-hour notice. We will be hiring and hoping to expand our hours and services in the future. Thank you all for your loyalty and support,” Marty’s posted on Facebook.

Back in May it was announced the Brookfield location would close permanently due to staff shortages, while the Delafield location would remain open.

"We are closing due to a lack of staff. We have been struggling for over a year. We tried to find enough staff to keep the restaurant running. For the past 11 months we have made just pizzas. We haven’t even been able to make something as simple as garlic bread," David Cleppe, manager at Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield previously said.

Employees from Brookfield were offered positions in the Delafield location. Marty’s in Brookfield opened in 1957 and offers pizza, pasta and subs with other menu items.