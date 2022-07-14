Brookfield Plan Commission divided on mixed-use proposal

BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Plan Commission is divided on a proposed five-story mixed-use building at the corner of Capitol Drive and Lilly Road, which would include retail space and 64 apartment units, redeveloping the corner that some officials called blighted.
“As you can see, this is a divided ... commission, which is not too common,” Alderman Gary Mahkorn said at the commission meeting on Monday. “I’m always for compromise; I don’t want to see a good project repealed.”
The purpose of this meeting was to give the developers direction, guided by the 2050 Comprehensive Plan and a 2001 neighborhood plan, before they submit the general plan for the project. The comprehensive and neighborhood plans designate this lot as “mixed use-higher density” as part of a targeted investment area to stimulate economic development, but some officials think the proposal is too dense and tall for the area.
“This is truly, fundamentally different than anything else on Capitol Drive,” Alderman Rick Owen said. “I do not see any type of development that is at this scale or proportion.”
Details of proposal
Currently, the southwest corner is split into two lots — one occupied by Aamco Transmissions and the other by Wheel & Sprocket — which will be merged and the buildings will be demolished with environmental contamination being cleaned up.
The redeveloped lot would have a mixed-use building with commercial space on the first floor; this space would be mostly occupied by Wheel & Sprocket, a bike shop that has been in business for nearly 50 years. This first floor would have a mezzanine floor, which is a floor built between two main floors, but doesn’t cover the entire floor space. Noel Kegel, president of Wheel & Sprocket, said he is excited about the project as their current building is tired and obsolete.
The four floors above would be one-and-two-bedroom market-rate apartments; one-bedroom units would range from 630 to 824 square feet and two bedroom united would range from 1,118 to 1,315 square feet. 93 parking units would be below ground.
An additional 10 units would be built just south of the mixed-use building — these would be two- to three-bedroom townhomes with two car garages and driveways.
Alderman Mike Hallquist said that he supports the current proposal, saying Brookfield should have a variety of housing options; other officials were concerned about the apartments being too small.
“To me, this has the potential to be a flagship tenant for this corridor,” he said.
In response, some officials said that this type of development should not be replicated on Capitol Drive in the future, expressing concerns that it could become too similar to Bluemound Road. Commission staff explained that not all of Capitol is designated for high-density, mixed-use development in the comprehensive plan, only certain sections, including this site.
The developers are seeking to rezone these lots from B-1 local business district to planned development district (PDD) which permits mixed-use buildings.
This land has overlay district requirements, which designate it “new suburban.” This requires certain design characteristics to create a pedestrian environment by orienting buildings toward the street, among other regulations.
“We’ve really looked at the idea of how do you address Capitol Drive in it being that angry street,” said Matt Frydach, a partner with The Kubala Washatko Architects, the company designing the project.
Building materials and loading dock placement were among other concerns the commission had, but many officials said they were willing to be flexible because they want to see this corner redeveloped.
The commission suggested removing a floor from the building, but Jim Sedgwick, a partner of the real estate firm The Heimat Group, said that they considered removing a floor and found it infeasible.
This proposal will require action from the Common Council.