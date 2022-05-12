Brookfield Plan Commission recommends approval of PetSuites

BROOKFIELD — The Plan Commission unanimously recommended approval of a dog and cat boarding and training facility on Monday. PetSuites will demolish portions of the existing building at 3145 N. 124th St. but renovate the rear area for adaptive reuse. They plan to construct a building addition consisting of a lobby area, office and employee break room areas, and other functional spaces.
The parking lot will be reconfigured and repaved. The site will be fully landscaped, increasing greenspace. A fenced and secured outdoor play and relief areas for the pets will also be constructed. The outdoor area will have a synthetic turf surface, shade structures, and a 7’ vinyl screen fence with exterior landscaping similar to other pet care businesses. The fence is designed for privacy and security and the material is appropriate for the use, as it is extremely durable.
“This is an unique service offering to our community, and is located in one the city’s targeted investment areas. I greatly look forward to this development advancing to the Common Council,” Alderman Mike Hallquist told The Freeman.
PetSuites has offered services for both dogs and cats, ranging from boarding and day care to grooming and training, for 20 years.
Founders Joe and Tracy Mason opened the first PetSuites in 2000 in Erlanger, Kentucky. It was built around comfort and care for not only the animals but also peace of mind for the pet parents.
“It was driven by a need for a reliable place that they felt comfortable leaving their dog Elvis, who required special care, since both Joe and Tracy traveled heavily for work. They couldn’t just leave him with anyone and not worry about the care he was receiving — so PetSuites was born,” according to the PetSuites website.
The business offers amenities including large, open indoor play yards, above-ground pools, and unique play structures.
PetSuites has 40 locations nationwide and more are on the way. PetSuites began pursuing new sites in the Milwaukee area over 1 year ago with Brookfield targeted as the ideal location for their first site in the marketplace.
Primary business offerings will include pet overnight boarding, day care, grooming, puppy preschool training and limited retail services. Hours of operations are generally 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. 7 days per week. Each new location typically employs 20 full- or part-time employees with six employees per shift.
All operations will take place within the building except for those activities in the outdoor play and relief areas screened by the privacy fence and landscaping. Staff is thoroughly trained and follows a series of operational protocols for pet care, grooming, training, cleaning, and solid waste disposal.