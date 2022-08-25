DELAFIELD — A second Bug & Goose Play Café is being created in Delafield.
According to a Facebook page post, the owner hopes to have the new location at 2850 Heritage Dr. open in late September or early October. It will join the existing location at 13448 Watertown Plank Rd. in Elm Grove.
The intent of the play garden is to provide a place for children to play and “engage in imaginative play that will stimulate social, emotional, mental and physical growth in a safe environment,” according to a Facebook post. It also provides an outlet for caregivers where they can relax and find a community of support and acceptance.
To learn more, go to https://www.facebook.com/BugAndGoosePlayCafe.