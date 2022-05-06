TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Terry and Sally Joiner had been visiting Bullwinkles Sports Bar and Grill since it opened in 2011.
So when it closed temporarily to move to a new location in February, the Pewaukee couple said they started exploring other establishments to enjoy a meal or drink.
But the married couple was back at Bullwinkles on Thursday, one day after its grand reopening at 18900 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 100, in the Town of Brookfield, just about a mile away from where it used to be located.
“We know all the people here,” Terry said, gesturing towards the bar and wait staff.
Sally agreed. She said Bullwinkles — despite its new digs — still feels like a home-away-from-home.
“It’s like a family in here,” she said.
Co-owner Cortney Johnson-Milionis said the close proximity of the old and new Bullwinkles is not a coincidence. People like Terry and Sally Joiner are the reason why.
“We decided to move down the road because we have such a good customer base, so many regulars, so we wanted to stay close,” Johnson- Milionis said. With the change in location also came a name change: Bullwinkles Sports Bar has become Bullwinkles at the Galleria.
Johnson-Milionis said the change reflects a slightly altered atmosphere: Patrons of the old bar and grill may notice a shift towards elegance in decoration, but Johnson-Milionis said the heart of Bullwinkles remains the same at its core.
She was quick to point out that Bullwinkles at the Galleria has 39 televisions, and on Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers were on screen and en route to defeating the Cincinnati Reds.
“We still wanted that sports-bar feel,” Johnson-Milionis said.
Things aren’t all that different, Johnson-Milionis said, as about 90% of Bullwinkles’ staff was retained during its closure. The expectation of returning regulars has even kept Bullwinkles from advertising except on Facebook, she said.
“We’re not really advertising because we have such a good following,” she said.
Bullwinkles on the Galleria is located where Mama Mia’s Pizza used to be. Major renovations began in September 2021, Johnson-Milionis said, and the kitchen was expanded.
Demolition of the former Bullwinkles Sports Bar was underway Thursday. The area is being cleared to make way for residential developments and hotels.
The former Motel 6, Quality Inn, Elite Fitness and Mallards Landing properties are also being removed in preparation.