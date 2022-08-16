OCONOMOWOC — For the past year and a half, new owner and franchise partner of Burn Boot Camp Oconomowoc Erika Altreuther and her husband, Bryon, have been working to reopen the national franchise in the community.
Oconomowoc’s previous location was bought out and Altreuther hopes to bring the firm back, closer to home for local residents who have since been attending Burn Boot Camp in other areas like Waukesha.
“I just want to bring Burn back to Oconomowoc and to our community,” Altreuther said in a statement.
She started working out as a member of at Burn Boot Camp over five years ago and fell in love with the transformation she noticed in herself not just physically, but mentally as well.
Located at 1061 Summit Ave., the studio is scheduled to open Monday for a two-week soft opening. Those first two weeks will be free for everyone attending. On Sept. 5, the fitness studio will begin its grand opening celebration week where rates and memberships become available to participants. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in front of the studio during the celebration.
In the spring, the new location hosted “pop-up” camps every other week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. “It’s just really exciting to see the excitement,” said Altreuther who emphasized the camps were packed with interested participants.
Participants will experience 45-minute workouts that target different muscle groups throughout the week. Memberships include access to free child-watch during camp as well as access to free focus meetings; pairing a member with a trainer for guidance on nutrition, performance and mindset, according to a statement.
For more information about Burn Boot Camp Oconomowoc, call 262-912-1885 or visit www.burnbootcamp.com/locations/oconomowocwi.