WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Waukesha County Business Alliance has launched a Business Growth and Engagement Speaker Series, which aims to connect businesses with growth resources.
The first speaker event will be held at the Ingelside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road, on March 16 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and will feature Steve Loehr, vice president of Kwik Trip.
“(Loehr will give) a closer look inside the doors of not only a premier Wisconsin retailer, but a growing company that cares about its co-workers, culture and community,” a newsletter from the Business Alliance says.
The second speaker event will be held on May 11 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Waukesha County Business Alliance, 2717 N. Grandview Blvd. The event will feature owners of R& R Insurance, Ken Riesch and Stephanie Riesch-Knapp, alongside President of Ruekert & Mielke, Stan Sugden, and Board Chairman Bill Mielke.
“(The speakers) will discuss how they’ve successfully implemented and executed a succession plan for the next generation of leaders,” the newsletter says.
Admission to the first event is $50 for members, the Business Alliance’s website says, and the second event is $25 for members. Those interested can register at Waukesha.org/events-programs.