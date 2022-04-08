WAUKESHA — A statewide business association is suing the village of Pewaukee, alleging that a transportation utility fee enacted by the village last year amounts to a tax which must be prohibited because state law makes no allowance for it.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce filed the suit in Waukesha County Circuit on Thursday.
Village Administrator Scott Gosse did not return a phone message left late Thursday afternoon seeking reaction to the suit. Village Attorney Joe Wirth could not be reached before the close of business Thursday.
The village passed the transportation utility fee in February 2021 in an attempt to secure a funding source for maintenance of streets and sidewalks and related administration. Each developed property in the village, excluding parking lots and vacant lots, is subject to the ordinance. According to the suit, each property is assessed an annual base fee of $15.74, plus a usage fee for trips generated from them, based on a formula determined by the Institute of Traffic Engineers. The usage fee is to be paid quarterly along with other village utility bills.
At a village meeting where the fee was approved, a consultant told trustees the transportation fee would mean the average homeowner would shoulder about 38% of the village road maintenance costs, as opposed to about 76% under assessed property taxes.
But WMC, on behalf of two of its members operating in the village who were not identified in the suit, sued to have the fee discontinued, asking for a judge to declare it invalid and prohibit it from being enforced. The suit alleges the village didn’t have statutory authority to impose it and that the fee amounted to a tax.
Suit says fee is a property tax
The fee also allegedly violates the uniformity clause under the state Constitution as it is a flat fee regardless of property value and based on an estimated number of trips generated by the property rather than one based on a uniform mill rate, the suit said.
“The ‘transportation user fee’ is imposed on all developed property in the village. It is thus a property tax,” the suit said. “Even if the ‘Transportation User Fee’ is properly characterized as a fee instead of a tax, the Village of Pewaukee lacks any authority to impose such a fee.”
The suit said that a municipal fee under the law needs either explicit statutory authorization or a municipality’s “implied authority” under a “home rule” amendment to the Constitution applying to “matters of local affairs” — but not to matters of statewide concern. But the fee applies to the use of streets, which is a matter of statewide concern, as is the fact that the fee “possesses sufficient attributes of a tax” regardless of whether it is technically a tax, the suit said.
“Wisconsin law protects the ‘free use of all highways,’” the suit said. “A village may create a ‘utility district’ to fund ‘district highways, sewers, sidewalks, street lighting and water for fire protection’ (under state law). These projects may be “paid for by special assessment’ or ‘by taxation of the property in the district,” the suit said. A village may impose a special assessment only “in a limited and determinable area for special benefits conferred upon the property. ... State law creates several additional funding programs related to local transportation projects. ... The Village of Pewaukee’s ‘transportation user fee’ is logically inconsistent with those state laws, violates their spirit, and defeats their purpose. It is thus preempted by state law.”