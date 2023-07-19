BROOKFIELD — Known for their selection of baby merchandise, buybuy BABY announced that all of their stores are closing including their Brookfield location at 665 Main St.
“We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations,” reads a statement on their website. “Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores remain open to serve you.”
According to their Facebook page, gift cards, gift certificates and loyalty certificates are no longer accepted, as well as coupons or Welcome Rewards+ discounts.
“We expect all in-stock orders placed online both prior and after our bankruptcy filing to be fulfilled at this time,” read the Facebook post dated April 24.
The stores are now having a closing sale and save. To find a nearby store or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/3XUSYPK.