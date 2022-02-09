BROOKFIELD — About two weeks after opening, C.C.’s Elbow Room has been at capacity every single night, according to the bar’s owner Cee Cee Ceman.
Originally, the bar at 2850 N. Brookfield Road was home to Sabella’s Pub. However, Ceman told The Freeman in October that she purchased the location from the owner of Sabella’s, who sold it to Ceman because she planned on keeping the location as a bar instead of something like a parking lot.
And now, business has been booming at the bar and grill, which serves drinks as well as food. Ceman said one night specifically, she saw over 30 people waiting in the snow or in their cars for the bar to open, but every night has been busy.
Ceman also said she has plenty of staff to serve everyone who stops by, and she’s also looking forward to doing things like adding more menu items and a patio in the future.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
But until then, the bar is open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to close on Fridays, 2 p.m. to close on Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays, and the location is closed on Mondays.
The kitchen is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information about the location, visit https://bit.ly/3oymxWR.