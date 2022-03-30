Calhoun Road project in Brookfield wins Highway Design Award

BROOKFIELD — A project completed along two miles of Calhoun Road in Brookfield received a 2022 Excellence in Highway Design award in the Best Local Program Design category from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
raSmith collaborated with the city of Brookfield, WisDOT, and other stakeholders to provide transportation design services for the roadway reconstruction that went from Highway M to Capitol Drive.
The project expanded a two-lane rural roadway to a four-lane divided roadway with bicycle and pedestrian facilities. The project included the construction of a new box culvert, three stormwater ponds, a new traffic signal, and two railroad crossings with upgraded signals and gates, according to a news release.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
“The design team faced a wide range of design and environmental challenges on this important project,” said Brad Severson, raSmith project manager. “Since the road opened, businesses and residents have shared a lot of positive feedback on the safety and operational improvements to the corridor. We are proud to have been involved with this successful project that will serve the city of Brookfield for decades to come.”