MILWAUKEE — The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) will host the “Wisconsin Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit” at the Hilton City Center on Feb. 15-16, 2023.
The Wisconsin Cannabis Summit hopes to bring together cannabis and hemp experts, Indigenous leaders and non-Native partners for panel discussions, educational seminars and networking opportunities to discuss the state's cannabis industry and policy reform.
Registration for the event is $125 and is limited to 125 attendees.
“We are hosting the Wisconsin Cannabis Summit to provide a space for industry leaders to come together and address the most pressing issues facing cannabis policy reform in Wisconsin. The ICIA is highly focused on developing strategies for economic opportunity in the state for both the public sector and for Indigenous communities to ensure Tribal sovereignty,” says Rob Pero, who is the founder of ICIA, co-founder of Indigenous Business Group, and owner of Wisconsin-based hemp company Canndigenous.
“We’re excited to give a platform to leaders in the industry and work toward solutions that will help our state capitalize on the untapped potential of the cannabis and hemp markets.”
Visit indigenouscannabis.org/wisconsin-cannabis-summit for more information.