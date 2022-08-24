Carroll University announces new dean for School of Business

WAUKESHA — Carroll University announced that Dr. Kevin Trainor is the new dean for the School of Business.
Trainor joins Carroll from Northern Arizona University, where he was a professor of marketing and founding director of the Professional Selling Program at The W.A. Franke College of Business. He brings over 25 years of experience in marketing, customer relationship management, student success initiatives, program development and technology implementation.
During his 11 years at NAU, Trainor held several administrative positions including associate dean, overseeing college academic affairs and student services. Prior to his career in academia, Trainor spent over a decade in the private sector, where he worked as a software developer and product manager. He was responsible for the development and deployment of software and technology products at DHL, Prudential Financial, Sage Software and Ernst & Young.
Trainor is expected to work on Carroll’s Strategic Plan, AACSB accreditation implementation, new curriculum development and partnerships with our local community to meet their business needs.
“I am thrilled to be part of the Carroll community,” said Trainor, “I look forward to building relationships and collaborating with local business leaders, community leaders and alumni. We have a strong cadre of dedicated faculty, and we are eager to engage with these constituents to deliver high-quality academic programs that are responsive to workforce needs and enhance our students’ educational experiences.”
Trainor added that he is excited for the opportunity to build on Carroll’s excellent reputation of fostering students’ professional success, informed civic engagement and lifelong learning. His official start date was July 1. To learn more about the School of Business, visit www.carrollu.edu/academics/business.