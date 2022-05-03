TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — With a 1970s-style décor and classic chicken sandwiches on the menu, Here Chicky Chicky restaurant is set to open in The Corners of Brookfield this summer.
The restaurant is the idea of the owners of the Goddess and the Baker, a continental café that already operates one of its six locations in The Corners.
The 3,150-square-foot Here Chicky Chicky will be located on the south side of the shopping center, directly to the east of Fresh Fin Poke. The restaurant will be able to accommodate seating for 70 people, with additional carry-out options.
“The greater Milwaukee area has absolutely loved our Corners of Brookfield location, so we knew this was the perfect spot to roll out this new restaurant concept,” said Tami Mizrahi, co-owner of Goddess and the Baker and the new Here Chicky Chicky, in a statement. “What makes us different from other chicken spots is not only our top product and range of items, but also the atmosphere — it’s meant to be fun, playful and inviting. We have some exciting things in the works, and we can’t wait for the community’s first taste.”
Here Chicky Chicky’s menu will include fried chicken tenders in sandwiches, baskets, wraps and on salads with a range of unique and creative dipping sauces and flavors. The restaurant will also serve beer, wine and champagne, the latter of which Mizrahi said is becoming a popular pairing with fried chicken.
“We’re thrilled to be welcoming Goddess and the Baker’s new restaurant concept, Here Chicky Chicky to the town center. Tami and her team do an exceptional job. We know Goddess is unique and we have every confidence that the same culture of excellence will run through to the menu and service with Here Chicky Chicky,” said Robert Gould, CEO of Brookfield Corners LLC, in a statement. “The Goddess team always produces high-quality, customer-driven concepts creating a gathering space for the community and this will be no different. The location is carefully selected to capitalize on the fast casual concept with exceptional visibility and short and long stay parking options.”
The Corners of Brookfield is a 750,000-square-foot premier town center, comprising 400,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 244 luxury apartment homes and parking for more than 1,700 cars. It is located near the intersection of Bluemound and Barker roads.