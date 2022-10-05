Catrina Café celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and nearly one year of business

WAUKESHA – Catrina Café, a Mexican-inspired coffee shop in downtown Waukesha, is approaching one year of business this December. Owners Liliana Farias and Jeimi Jaramillo work each day to grow their business and took the time to touch on the importance of local Hispanic-businesses in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The café sells Mexican-inspired drinks along with pastries from local businesses. Their signature coffee sold in the store, piloncillo, is made with Mexican sugar and cinnamon.
Jaramillo and Farias have made an effort over the past year to branch out to the local community through events and fairs. The café, located at 118 W. Broadway, participated in the Waukesha Farmers Market over the summer and plans to take part in the upcoming Winter Farmers Market.
“Everybody in the downtown area has been very supportive,” said Jaramillo. “A very warm welcome to the community.”
The two owners, who met at Carroll University in a business class, have learned along the way how to strategize and continue their growth. “We are looking to be even more steady and profitable in the upcoming years,” said Jaramillo.
Customers enjoy the one-on-one atmosphere of the small shop along with the colorful decorations that fill the space, according to Jaramillo.
One element of interest to the customers is the café’s logo. The cultural logo includes a Catrina, an elegantly designed skeleton, which are very popular during the Day of the Dead.
The Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday that celebrates and remembers loved ones who have passed away.
The logo is a very important symbol and something that Jaramillo and Farias spent the longest on before opening in 2021. They want people to look at it, remember it and help build the power behind their brand.
“It’s not anything scary,” said Jaramillo, referencing the Catrina placed on a coffee cup. “It means we celebrate life after death, and that no matter where you come from, or who you are, we are all going to look the same when we pass away.”
From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month. Owning a Latin-American business, Jaramillo believes it’s important to recognize local businesses because the Hispanic community in Waukesha has grown.
Jaramillo grew up in Waukesha and recalls a time where there were only one or two Hispanic businesses in the area.
“Now a lot of the downtown area has Hispanic businesses,” said Jaramillo. “That really makes me feel great to see that we’re not only in the community, but we’re contributing to the community in positive ways.”
Living in Waukesha her entire life, Jaramillo recalls when she was younger and didn’t have local role models to look up to. Being a first-generation college student in her family, Jaramillo is now proud to inspire the younger generation through her business.
“Now I see Hispanics or businesses being celebrated and recognized more and more, which is really nice,” said Jaramillo. “We hope to keep building traction and to grow as much as we can. You know it takes time to build a business, so we have been working every single day, and our goal is to grow.”