WAUKESHA — Catrina Café, a Mexican-inspired coffee shop in downtown Waukesha, announced it is officially closing on Feb. 28. Owners Liliana Farias and Jeimi Jaramillo shared the news on Facebook.
“It is with sadness to share that Catrina Café we will be closing. There will be a few months of construction on our block, limiting access to our business; therefore, we have decided to close our doors. We want to thank all our customers for your business and support over the past two years,” the post said.
The café sells Mexican inspired drinks along with pastries from local businesses. Their signature coffee sold in the store, piloncillo, is made with Mexican sugar and cinnamon.
The owners will continue to offer products at the Waukesha Farmers Market after the cafe closes.
