Cerbins selected as a 2022 Emerging Leader by Waukesha County Business Alliance

BROOKFIELD — Craig Cerbins, vice president of commercial banking at First Business Bank, was selected by the Waukesha County Business Alliance as one of five 2022 Emerging Leaders.
The WCBA Emerging Leaders award “recognizes young professionals who are working to further themselves personally and professionally by showing initiative, determination, and commitment,” according to the organization in a statement.
Cerbins began his financial services career at First Business Bank starting as a credit analyst in 2010 and working his way up to vice president-commercial banking in 2017. He partners with manufacturing and distribution companies and developed a niche working with food and beverage companies. Cerbins has also served as a member of FaB Wisconsin’s Industry Growth Committee and completed HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) and FaBsafe food safety training.
“This is noteworthy acknowledgment of Craig’s work to help businesses thrive but also his desire to make a difference in the community,” said Kevin Kane, president of First Business Bank’s Southeast Wisconsin Market in a statement. “Craig is a highly valued member of our team who knows that helping others succeed brings the greatest rewards in life. I’m very glad he’s being recognized for his hard work and commitment.”
Cerbins is a member of the board of directors at Meta House, serving as a treasurer, a member of the Meta House’s Finance Committee, a member of the board of directors at The Women’s Center, a member of their Finance Committee and a former co-chair of their Advancing Advocates Council.
Formerly, Cerbins was a loan executive for United Way in Waukesha County. In 2017, he was recognized by United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County as a Philanthropic 5 Award winner.