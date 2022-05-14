WAUKESHA — Challenger Battery Corporation will close after 70 years in business. Remy Battery out of Milwaukee will take over the store.
News of Challenger’s closing was announced to customers as they came into the shop.
“They were asking what they will do but now we have an answer,” said Fred Ramge, who owns the store with brothers Rick and Steve The changeover will take place within a month.
“They will still have the same philosophy we have and have more ability to provide more sizes of batteries,” he said.
Challenger Battery has been in the Ramge family since the early 1950s. Fred, Rick and Steve’s father, Harold Ramge, started the business in 1952 with a small shop in the back of a junk yard on West Main Street.
“My dad liked to know how stuff worked. He worked at a battery business in Milwaukee and decided to go on his own,” Fred Ramge said.
Since then, the store has moved to several different locations, including two separate spots on St. Paul Avenue and its current location on Sunset Drive – where it has been since 1972. Rick, Steve and Fred took over in 1980 after their father retired, and they provided the citizens of Waukesha with knowledgeable service.
The brothers worked together very well, especially as they got older.
“As you get older you get along better,” Fred Ramge said.
50 years later, the brothers are ready to close shop.
“We got older. We have to be able to do this stuff while we are still healthy enough,” Fred Ramge said.
He added it wasn’t due to a lack of business. The brothers wanted to retire and enjoy time away from the shop.
“We live here. We are here six days a week and we need time for ourselves,” said Fred Ramge.
According to Fred, there was always something new to learn in the battery business.
“There are a lot of little nuances in this business. My brothers and I are still learning something new everyday. We can’t know everything,” Fred Ramge said.
From the late 1960s to the early 1990s, Challenger produced its own line of batteries. Challenger stopped the practice when new regulations made the practice too costly.
But Challenger offers more than just car batteries, specializing in automotive power sources from marine batteries to batteries for motorcycles and electric forklifts.
They don’t specialize in electric cars because as Fred Ramge said, “We know what we are good at.”
Customers were the best part
The Ramge family has come to know their customers and will miss them greatly.
“We’ve met really wonderful people. We have dealt with second, third and fourth generations of customers,” Fred Ramge said.
He added they have all grown older together.
Fred said the brothers never dwelled or focused on how great they were at their jobs but just wanted “to take care of what needed to be done.”
The focus was to make sure the customer was well-educated about batteries and what should be done moving forward.
The typical battery questions were how long they will last and if a battery will work well in a specific car.
“The customer is not always right. If they are wrong and keep doing the same things, you have to educate them on how to do it right. Because then nothing will get resolved,” Fred Ramge said.
The education goes both ways, as Fred Ramge said there was always something new to learn.
In the learning process, the brothers have experienced batteries blowing up and other mishaps.
Now that their time in the store is coming to a close, the brothers have some ideas about what they will be doing.
“I plan to take a long nap. I also have projects around the house to do,” Rick Ramge said.
Fred plans to stick around until the Remy transaction is complete.
“We feel we have a responsibility to our customers. We have had some of these folks for a long time. We want them to be able to transition to the new company,” Fred Ramge said.