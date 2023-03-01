Chef Pam’s Kitchen announces new franchise opportunity

WAUKESHA — Chef Pam’s Kitchen, located in downtown Waukesha, announced its new franchise opportunity looking to add new locations throughout the U.S.
Chef Pam’s Kitchen, 280 W. Main St., has served Waukesha since 2019. The company is known for its cooking classes for all ages, local chef popup events, winter farmers market, supper club meetups and commercial kitchen rentals, according to a statement.
Pam Dennis, a retired Navy captain who served the nurse corps for 24 years, started Chef Pam’s Kitchen. She opened a large format concept in spite of COVID that grew by five times its size in 2021, according to a statement. The space has since expanded — four commercial kitchens were added, larger classes and dining areas were created and a new retail marketplace was developed.
The franchise model of Chef Pam’s Kitchen is backed by an extensive support program that includes hands-on training, operational procedures, advertising strategies, customizable collateral and more, according to a statement.
The franchise partners can choose the types of classes they offer, the events they host and whether or not they will rent the space out.
To learn more about the franchise opportunity, email Brian Dennis at brian@chefpamskitchen.com. And to schedule a class or learn more information about Chef Pam’s Kitchen, visit https://bit.ly/3ZrjwYj.