City of Waukesha Plan Commission to review 105-unit senior housing proposal

WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha Plan Commission will hear a proposal for a senior living project along Delafield Street, on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The senior housing development would have 105 units within a four story, 146,000-square-foot building on 3.38 acres of vacant city-owned land across the street from City Hall. Sherman Ventures is looking for feedback before submitting formal plans for 210 Delafield St. In 2021, the developer held a neighborhood meeting where issues such as parking and building height were discussed. People in the neighborhood said they would prefer to see peaked roofs over a flat roof which was changed for this proposal.
The 105 units will be a mix of 55 one-bedroom, 28 one-bedroom plus den, and 22 two-bedroom units ranging in size from 720-1200 square feet. Underground parking will provide for 70 spaces, while another 38 spaces will be provided for surface parking.
An additional 52 surface lot spaces could be provided on site if needed, but their desire is for green space at this time.
Amenities include a pool and patios, pickle ball court, pet run area, and a large commons space on the first-floor level of the building.
Additional storage areas outside of each unit are provided on each level and in the parking garage. The architecture uses a generous amount of brick along with Hardie Board siding with a peaked roof accented with dormers. Units have balconies, and where grades allow, first floor units have walk out entrances to Delafield Street or to the parking lot or patios.
Also on the Plan Commission agenda is an item to review the draft of the Sidewalk Plan. This plan is intended to help guide the city, including the Plan Commission, in determining where sidewalks should be required when reviewing development plans through a prioritization of missing sidewalks throughout the city.
The Community Development Department and the Public Works Department prepared the draft. An inventory of sidewalks along the public streets was created. Staff then identified missing sidewalks, established criteria to rank the areas of missing sidewalks and assigned a priority level to the need for new sidewalks where missing. Staff also reached out to all city aldermen to offer an opportunity to meet on the plan as it neared completion and provide feedback and comments.
The plan will help staff, the Plan Commission, Board of Public Works and Council in future decisions about sidewalks and when they should be installed.
The Plan Commission will meet Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, City Hall.