BROOKFIELD — Jackson-based Coffeeville Company will open its second location at 10 a.m. on Monday at Brookfield’s 155-year-old Junction Train Depot.
"This depot has been a center for commerce and society in Brookfield throughout the years," a newsletter from the city says. "The new Coffeeville location will pay tribute to the importance of this site by designing the space in a style reminiscent of the original train depot and the life of Brookfield in years past."
Cofeeville’s Jackson shop, which opened in June 2016, was converted from an 8,000-square-foot 1800s-era log home.
Like its Jackson location, the Brookfield location will offer freshly-roasted drip coffee, breakfast or cabin blend teas, smoothies made with fruit, vegetables and organic superfoods and other one-of-a-kind specialty drinks.
The menu will also be similar to that of the Jackson location, with a variety of hoagies and home-made bakery items free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial or hard-to-pronounce ingredients.
Coffeeville will also offer freshly roasted coffee from the shop’s roaster.
In 2021 the Depot was moved about 350 feet from its original location, and renovations began.
"Conveniently located at the trailhead for the Waukesha County Fox River bike trail, Coffeeville 2 is the perfect location to fuel up before or after a ride," the newsletter says.
Coffeeville will be located at 2825 N. Brookfield Rd.