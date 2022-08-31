WAUKESHA — Nicole Ryf, the Waukesha County Center for Growth’s new executive director, grew up and started her career in Southeastern Wisconsin, but took a leave of absence to Texas. Eventually, she found her way back home with her new role.
“I always knew I wanted to come back home,” Ryf said. “I knew it would feel better to do economic development up here. It would be more fulfilling to do it back home.”
Ryf headed to Texas without a job, which she found “scary” considering she occasionally defines herself by her career, she said. Shortly after she arrived in Austin, she started as a project manager with the governor’s office, but her ambition allowed her to climb the ranks.
She earned five promotions to become the director of business and community development, she said, where she found joy in helping companies relocate headquarters to Texas.
Ryf said her favorite project was bringing the Professional Golfers of America to Frisco, Texas, which brought hundreds of jobs to the area.
“It was more than just the office space, but rather a campus with sites that will benefit the area,” Ryf said.
These sites, according to Ryf, include multiple golf courses to help bolster the area’s tourism industry.
Workforce housing
Ryf started at the County Center six weeks ago and said her priority is identifying and conversing with key stakeholders, including local business owners, elected officials and government staff.
“The number one topic that comes up is workforce housing,” Ryf said. “We have a lot of great manufacturing and health care companies. But there’s just not enough housing in the area for its workers.”
Ryf said these workers are often middle class and cannot afford Waukesha’s larger lots. She said bringing smaller residential lot sizes to Waukesha could help alleviate these concerns and help companies with employee retention.
“There’s not a lot of smaller lots people in that range can afford,” Ryf said.
Ryf said the center is also addressing the issue through its Generating Resources and Opportunity in Waukesha County Fund (GROW), a $2 million economic development fund designated for finding innovative housing and business expansion solutions in the county. The fund is in collaboration with the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation.
“If there’s a developer that needs financial help with these projects to create housing with smaller lots that would address this problem, we’d likely be able to help them,” Ryf said.
Higher rent costs have plagued not only the Waukesha and Oconomowoc areas but also the entire country, Ryf said. She said creating residential developments with more units would reduce building costs per unit and lower rent.
Ryf said the center is a 501C3 nonprofit so it cannot lobby local government to support these developments, but can educate local government staff on the benefits of these projects.
Despite larger lot sizes helping bolster Waukesha’s business development, it also helped create these high residential property costs, Ryf said.
“A lot of it comes from how Waukesha developed,” Ryf said. “It was a suburb of Milwaukee but had more land availability and is pro-business, which led a lot of manufacturing to come considering our larger lots.”
Ryf said this only increased since she left Wisconsin for Texas years ago, and was evident when she returned.
“Something I noticed since being gone is that before a lot of people would be headed to Milwaukee during rush hour,” Ryf said. “Now it is pretty much the same both ways.”