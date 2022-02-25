Commissioners approve plans for new ProHealth Care private drive

WAUKESHA — Plans by ProHealth Care Waukesha Memorial Hospital to create a new private drive from Madison Street to Lawnsdale Avenue, leading to the west entrance of the hospital, were approved by the Plan Commission on Thursday.
Commissioners unanimously approved amending the Land Use Plan on approximately 4.147 acres east and west of the Fairview Avenue ROW from high density residential use to government and institution use. They also approved rezoning the land from a R-M1 Multifamily District to a l-1 Institutional District; approved a request to vacate Fairview Avenue ROW between Madison Street and Lawnsdale Avenue; and approved the proposed survey map.
ProHealth Care acquired the 22 residential lots on the east and west sides of Fairview Avenue and are planning to combine them to become a large area of green space and a new road. Fairview Avenue will be completely removed and a new private drive will be constructed through the area, connecting to the main parking lot of Pro-Health Care.
According to staff and commissioners Thursday, they’re aware that these plans have been in the works for quite some time to create a better and more accessible entrance to the hospital. The site plan and architectural review is expected to be presented to the Plan Commission in about one month.
According to Brad Treichel, chief transformation officer at ProHealth Care, they hope to have approvals by the spring and to break ground for the project by the summer or fall.