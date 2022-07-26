Concurrency Inc, appoints new CEO

BROOKFIELD — Concurrency Inc., a Microsoft-focused IT services company that specializes in digital transformation, data, AI, apps and security, announced on Thursday the appointment of Kate Weiland to chief operating officer.
The company provides business consulting, organizational change management and digital operations to mid-to enterprise-scale clients with a presence in the manufacturing sector. Key partners of the company include Microsoft, ServiceNow and HashiCorp.
“We are charting the future of tech at Concurrency by fostering an environment that meets the demands and expectations of the times,” said Weiland, who is focused on creating innovation that brings value to Concurrency partners and clients.
With a strong entrepreneurial background, Weiland joined Concurrency in 2012. Weiland serves on the board of directors of the Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha, is a mentor for young women pursuing careers in technology, and supports Elmbrook LAUNCH, a profession-based experiential learning program for high school students.
“Kate has led a culture of growth at Concurrency, helping take our company from a team of 15 to 200 employees,” said James Savage in a statement, Concurrency’s founder and president. For more information about Concurrency, visit www.concurrency.com.