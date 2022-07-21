Construction progresses on Sussex speculative industrial facility

SUSSEX — Developer Wangard Partners is constructing a speculative industrial facility in the Highlands Business Park in Sussex. Wangard began master-planning the business park in 2018 and has sold lots to Kwik Trip, Educators Credit Union, and most recently Adron Tool.
The 150,002-square-foot building is being built by Hunzinger Construction. The building will feature 32’ clear height, 60-foot speed loading bays, two drive-in doors, 10 loading dock doors, interior LED lighting, and an ESFR sprinkler system. There will be 102 car parking spaces and up to 43 trailer parking spaces. Sitework began in May and the expected completion date is early December.
“The building is being developed for a variety of light industrial uses, and we have the ability to [design] the facility to accommodate multiple tenants.” said Ryan Holzhauer, director of Industrial Development for Wangard Partners. “We designed a flexible floorplan and will have pre-engineered ‘punch out’ dock positions that can increase the facility’s loading capacity if a tenant requires more loading.”
Wangard has hired industrial brokers Cody Ziegler, Terry McMahon, and Steve Styza from Cushman and Wakefield | Boerke to market the facility.
Steve Styza commented “Nearly all central Waukesha County, and especially the Sussex submarket, has been a growing market with very strong demand for years. There has been a need for more industrial product in the market and Wangard’s building in Sussex will help relieve some of the bottleneck industrial occupiers are experiencing.”