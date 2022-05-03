MUSKEGO — The Muskego Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony May 12 for the new Fleet Farm in the city.
The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. May 12 at the future site of the store at the corner of Racine and College avenues on a 15-acre site.
The Muskego Fleet Farm will be 137,000 square feet with a 60,000-square-foot outdoor yard, a fuel center and a car wash. The plan is for the business to be open in the spring of 2023.
Other area Fleet Farm stores are in Oconomowoc, Germantown and Delavan.
Fleet Farm is a Wisconsin- based company that was founded in 1955. Its headquarters are in Appleton, and it has 47 stores in communities across Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota, and Minnesota. It carries a large variety of everyday work, home, and recreational goods.