BROOKFIELD — First Business Bank is welcoming back Craig Cerbins as vice president – commercial banking in the Southeast Wisconsin office.

Craig Cerbins returns to First Business Bank as VP

Craig Cerbins

Beginning his financial services career at First Business Bank, Craig progressed from credit analyst in 2010 to vice president – commercial banking in 2017. As a commercial banker, Craig partners with manufacturing and distribution companies, and developed a niche working with food and beverage companies. He has served as a member of FaB Wisconsin’s Industry Growth Committee and completed HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) and FaBsafe food safety training.

Craig is a member of the board of directors at Meta House, serving as treasurer, and a member of Meta House’s Finance Committee. He previously was chair of their Young Leaders Board. He also is a member of the board of directors at The Women’s Center, a member of their finance committee, and a former co-chair of their Advancing Advocates Council.

Craig is a former loan executive for United Way in Waukesha County. In 2017, he was recognized by United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County as a Philanthropic 5 Award winner.