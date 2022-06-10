Craig Cerbins returns to First Business Bank as VP

BROOKFIELD — First Business Bank is welcoming back Craig Cerbins as vice president – commercial banking in the Southeast Wisconsin office.
Beginning his financial services career at First Business Bank, Craig progressed from credit analyst in 2010 to vice president – commercial banking in 2017. As a commercial banker, Craig partners with manufacturing and distribution companies, and developed a niche working with food and beverage companies. He has served as a member of FaB Wisconsin’s Industry Growth Committee and completed HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) and FaBsafe food safety training.
Craig is a member of the board of directors at Meta House, serving as treasurer, and a member of Meta House’s Finance Committee. He previously was chair of their Young Leaders Board. He also is a member of the board of directors at The Women’s Center, a member of their finance committee, and a former co-chair of their Advancing Advocates Council.
Craig is a former loan executive for United Way in Waukesha County. In 2017, he was recognized by United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County as a Philanthropic 5 Award winner.