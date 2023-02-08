DELAFIELD — Valerie Anne Dixon opened Petite Pas Ballet School in 2015. Over the past eight years, she has watched her students grow in ballet and their love for the arts.
The Delafield studio was developed to create a space that focuses on a child’s early introduction to ballet in a whimsical manner, according to Dixon, helping them to learn to love the art form while learning proper ballet technique and terminology as well.
“What I love about my program is we’re focused a lot more on creating a love for the art form,” said Dixon. “I want them to leave the studio having a love for ballet and maybe going to see shows. Watching that develop into what it is today is incredibly rewarding.”
The studio has toddler “parent and me” classes for 18-month-olds to two-year-olds with the first student-independent class starting at age three. Dixon uses a storybook approach to help the students learn with ballet stories. For weeks at a time, students will focus on a specific ballet by using the music in class, reading from the book and practicing ballet technique.
Over the years, as students at Petite Pas Ballet School continued to progress, Dixon implemented the Grand Pas Ballet Program. This is the highest division and is a more rigid ballet program that meets two times a week. It is designed to prepare students for potentially placing in a pointe program at ballet schools like Milwaukee Ballet.
Previous graduates of the Grand Pas Ballet Program have placed directly into Level 5 pointe classes at Milwaukee Ballet, according to Dixon.
Erin Voelz-Witzigmann has five daughters that dance at Petite Pas Ballet School. Her youngest started at age three in 2015 and is now almost 11 years old. The family drives over 30 minutes to get to class.
“I love how they pull in a story. They make the story fun and the kids don’t even realize they’re learning ballet or that they’re doing it through the repetition of the story,” said Voelz-Witzigmann. “That’s what (has) kept us going for all these years.”
Dixon moved to West Chester, Pennsylvania when her husband was relocated for work during the pandemic. She opened a Petite Pas Ballet School in West Chester that follows the same exact model and focuses on the same education as the Delafield studio.
New opportunities
The studio runs on an academic year from September to June. After the pandemic, Dixon noticed that busy families have a hard time committing to regularly scheduled classes.
Because of this, Dixon started “drop-in” month for all of February. There will be a few spots available in the storybook ballet Petite Tot Division each week on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. that will act as a drop-in style for families who can’t commit to weekly classes.
The same goes for the studios’ Sprouts classes — music, art and movement classes — that meet on Friday mornings at 9 a.m.
Dixon hopes the drop-in option will give more students the chance to take class. “Even though they’re so tiny, I think it has such a lasting impact to be exposed to the arts at such a young age,” said Dixon.
And Dixon knows what love for the arts can do for a person long term. She has danced most of her life; training in ballet since she was a little girl, dancing flamenco with a professional company, working as the executive director of Madison Ballet and working with a contemporary-ballet company based in California.
All of her experience led her to the development of her studios where she has watched her students grow from the toddler class to the Grand Pas Ballet Program.
“We’re creating little art lovers,” said Dixon. “And that’s what is really important to me in all of this.”
For more information about Petite Pas Ballet School visit https://bit.ly/3DQBrzd.