WAUKESHA — Four parties from throughout the metro area are suing a Menomonee Falls windows business, alleging they paid for but either never received windows or doors or got the wrong ones.
William Hackbarth of Germantown, Karen Desotelle of Cedarburg, Vicki Ellis of Oconomowoc, and Jerome Kobes of Milwaukee filed suit against Window Select and Justin Kiswardy, Ray Muldrew and Kristy Russel, alleging violations of the state home improvement code, theft by contractor and breach of contract.
A call placed to Window Select seeking comment late Wednesday afternoon was not returned.
According to the complaint in the case, Hackbarth entered into a contract with the business to buy doors, windows and siding last June and made a down payment of $9,000, and financed the remainder of his contract through another company. Although final payment was not to be made until the work was completed, Window Select got the full payment from the lender before doing it, and the work was never accomplished, the complaint said.
Desotelle entered into a contract to buy windows from the company, and made a $6,000 down payment, but the work was never completed, the complaint said.
Kobes reported a similar situation occurred when he entered into a contract for new windows in January, put $2,000 down on it, and the work was not completed, the complaint said.
Ellis also signed a contract for new windows in May 2020, putting $500 down, and financed the rest through a lender, with the remainder payable upon completion of the work. But, the complaint said, Window Select got full payment from the lender without Ellis’ authorization. When the windows were installed in the fall of that year, they were the wrong ones and that caused condensation and mold, and a patio door was defective, the complaint said. Ellis complained to the company, but it failed to address the issues, the complaint added.
The plaintiffs are seeking to be reimbursed as well as other damages.
Other complaints
The complaint is the latest against Window Select to be filed in recent months. Online court records show at least six small claims suits filed against the company in the past 17 months, including an eviction action filed at the end of April, with a court date on May 16, and a suit by a staffing agency seeking $5,748 still ongoing.
On its website, the company touts positive reviews from customers dated in the past two months.
But the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin gave the company an F rating and revoked its accreditation, effective last October, citing the company’s alleged failure to resolve disputes quickly and in good faith, failing to act with integrity and good faith in meeting expectations, and failing to respond adequately to complaints. The BBB noted a “pattern of complaints” similar to the allegations in Wednesday’s lawsuit and listing 69 customer complaints. The company appealed the revocation of its accreditation, which is under review by the BBB, its website said.
The BBB spelled Russel’s name as Christi Russell, listing her as marketing manager and Kiswardy as the owner.