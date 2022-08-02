MUKWONAGO — David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse & Saloon announced Saturday that they have adjusted their hours and menu due to staffing shortages.
According to a social media post, due to staffing restraints, they no longer will be opening at 9 a.m. on Sundays for brunch. There will still be a smaller brunch menu available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, according to the post. David Alan Alan’s regular menu will also be available starting at 11 a.m.
The business is also searching for new team members and anyone interested is encouraged to reach out.
David Alan Alan’s is located at 325 Bay View Road. The restaurant is planning an expansion with a new location behind Blue Bay Family Restaurant. The restaurant’s new location is proposed to have a new building that is two stories with a restaurant and butcher shop on the first floor and a banquet and facilities on the second floor. A rooftop dining space is also proposed to be added in the future.