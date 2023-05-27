DELAFIELD — The Plan Commission will discuss two business plans of operation at their meeting on Wednesday, at 7 p.m.
Applicant Papa John’s Pizza is looking to occupy one of the units in the commercial building on the northeast side of the city, directly south of Hwy 16 at 3067 Village Square Drive in Hartland.
The applicant is asking for approval of their business plan of operation for their pizzeria restaurant. They will have approximately 40 part-time employees preparing food for their carry-out and delivery orders, according to meeting documents.
The hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Ghost Hawk Enterprises, LLC. is requesting approval of a business plan of operation for the internet sales of hunting and fishing clothing and gear.
The property is located on Enterprise Road just north of Interstate 94 and west of North Cushing Park Road. The business will comprise internet sales of hunting and fishing clothing and gear, according to meeting documents.
Most of the items will be directly shipped and will not go to the property. It is largely a computer-based operation. The operator is proposing to utilize an existing 448 square-foot room as an office and if needed, two small rooms totaling 666 square-feet for the storage of supplies.
Hours would be by appointment only between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.
The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 500 Genesee St.