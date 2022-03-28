DELAFIELD — The Common Council this week approved a preliminary plat for a conservation type single-family subdivision.
The area is divided into two properties, consisting of 35 acres, and is currently used for agricultural purposes and divided by Nagawicka Road. Jon Spheeris, applicant, plans to convert the existing agricultural land into a 29-lot residential subdivision.
The northern property will include 15 single-family residential lots and a recreational path along Nagawicka Road and on the east side of the proposed road, documents said.
The northwest portion of the property has an isolated natural resources area.
The southern property is proposed to include 14 single- family residential lots, a public recreational path and a private walkway that leads to an existing orchard and stormwater pond, the documents said.
The Plan Commission previously recommended approval during its Feb. 23 meeting, according to online city documents.