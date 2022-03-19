DELAFIELD — If all goes as planned, an effort to breathe new life into the former Hartland Sportsmen’s Club site could be realized before 2022 gives way to 2023.
Nearly a year ago, Waukesha County resident Brian Dorow introduced plans to resuscitate the long-dormant property with a renamed development: the Delafield Oaks Range. Dorow will be going over a series of late-stage details — including architectural renderings and operations plans — before the city Plan Commission on March 30.
In an interview with The Freeman, Dorow outlined his latest vision for the sprawling, 35-acre property at 701 Maple Ave. It includes, but is not limited to, the shooting range.
The operations plan Dorow will present to commissioners includes four components, including the three indoor shooting ranges. Early in the planning process, Dorow nixed a proposal for an outdoor range after factoring in comments from nearby residents.
“I’ve worked tirelessly to develop great relationships and trust with the neighborhood,” Dorow said. “We’re constructing a complete indoor facility that will have the highest level of safety measures in place and reduce the noise down to, hopefully, nothing.”
Also in the mix is a retail area that could sell guns, accessories, personal protective equipment and related items. Educational seminars and training are also included in the plans.
Additionally, a clubhouse that could include a Class B liquor license for members to socialize after shooting sessions are completed is incorporated into the plans, as well as a large reception area and an outdoor pavilion that could host a disparate array of large events.
While the indoor ranges will be secluded and run with a membership-based model as an option, Dorow said he aspires to make the broader Delafield Oaks grounds available to the entire community to enjoy with outdoor hiking trails and similar amenities.
“It is very picturesque. There are all kinds of animals back there that people can enjoy,” Dorow said. “It’s going to be open to families, and it’s going to be open to the community. Shooting aside, I want families to be able to come there and enjoy themselves, in a safe environment.”
Dorow said he hopes to bring some of his background in education and training to the operational philosophy at Delafield Oaks. The goal, he said, is to shine a spotlight on the rights, as well as responsibilities, that come with the Second Amendment.
“I think it’s so important if you’re going to be involved in handling firearms, that you do it in the safest manner,” Dorow said. “Our staff will be highly professional, highly trained and very diverse, with different backgrounds to appeal to all of our potential members and customers who come in. That’s going to be so important.”
The Hartland Sportsmen’s Club was shuttered in 2010 after the city of Delafield revoked the establishment’s permit.
The revocation was in response to an incident involving a pregnant woman who was grazed by a stray bullet from the club’s outdoor firing range as she was dining at the nearby Delafield Brewhaus restaurant.
The Delafield Plan Commission will review plans for the Delafield Oaks Range at a meeting scheduled for March 30.