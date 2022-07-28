DELAFIELD — The Plan Commission unanimously recommended approval of a land use amendment to accommodate a proposed planned use development for the former St. John’s Northwestern Academies property during its meeting Wednesday.
The land use amendment changes the zoning from Institutional Category to Low-Density Residential category for the Hendricks Commercial Properties proposal, and from Institutional category to High-Density category for Miller Marriott Construction Co.’s proposal.
At the Plan Commission meeting on June 29, Hendricks Commercial Properties proposed redeveloping St. John’s golf course as a 50-lot subdivision of single-family homes. The homes would be built along a U-shaped road, with a few cul-de-sacs on lots that would range in size from half an acre to one acre. The proposal also includes a public bike and pedestrian path along the north side of Bark River.
Miller Marriott Construction proposed the second project called Beacon Hill to build 34 homes between Wisconsin Avenue and St. John’s Road with three additional homes built on the other side of Wisconsin Avenue.
The development would remove one segment of Smyth Lane and Farrand Street, making them pedestrian paths. The land is currently zoned as institutional and would be rezoned to R-4, requiring lots of at least 7,900 square feet.
The recommended approval will go to public hearings about proposed land use changes of the former St. John’s property at the Common Council meeting on Aug. 15.
Public responds
A majority of residents at the meeting spoke against the proposed land use amendment. Their concerns included density, traffic, green space and shallow wells.
“We’re now going to go from I believe five homes to 37, and that’s just in the St. John’s area not including the golf course,” said resident Mary Radle. “And I personally don’t think it’s going to be as appealing aesthetically.”
Neighbors Andy Schneider and Sue Jurgensen on Wisconsin Avenue had similar concerns regarding their well water shallowness, density and traffic.
“I’m really concerned with the number of houses that are going up, not only directly across the street but also with the potential development of the golf course lowering that water level,” said Schneider, who said he is not opposed to a development of some sort but has reservations about the specific plan.
Jurgensen said she feels there is no real sensitivity towards the group within the location. “I love my home, I love the people,” said Jurgensen getting emotional during her comments. “I would just like to be heard.”
Resident Laurie Sawall, also located on Wisconsin Avenue, invited the commissioners to come to the neighborhood and appreciate its beauty. She asked them to consider more generous setbacks, stating that 20 feet of setbacks before you’re looking into your neighbor’s window is not enough.
“Let’s retain the charm of Delafield, of this corner of Delafield, this paradise for us,” said Sawall.
Mayor Kent Attwell emphasized that the topic of discussion for the meeting was strictly around land use.
Commissioner Laura Schult added that she did drive through the neighborhood last week. “I keep reminding myself that we call this Lake Country, I would emphasize the ‘country,’” said Schult. “So, I hope that in your plans you remember that.”
“This neighborhood is important to us,” said Chris Miller of Miller Marriot Construction Co. “There’s a lot of talk of the 66-foot-wide lots, it’s already been a concern and that’s why we will propose some of them. This is a unique property it needs to be treated sensibly.”
The Freeman talked to Alderman Tim Aicher Wednesday afternoon regarding the conceptual plans. “There’s likely to be some significant tweaks if they can’t get all the open space met. They will probably have to reduce some number of lots,” said Aicher.
The land use plan must be changed before zoning, he said. “This is one step and the big step will be not even the zoning as much as it’s going to be what the actual general development plan looks like and the specific implementation plan,” said Aicher. “This is going to take months.”